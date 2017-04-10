Police identify second victim in Southside double homicide

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the second victim in a double homicide that occurred at the Midlothian Village Apartments in South Richmond Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as Kejuan L. Goode, 18, of the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike. The first victim was previously identified as Terrell D. Thomas, 20, also of the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Friends say Thomas lived in the apartment where the shooting happened. They also say he had a young son and was a few days away from his 21st birthday.

Richmond police were called to the Midlothian Village Apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered the bodies of two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Division are continuing to gather information and do not yet have any description of the suspect.

Additionally, officials urged the public to come forward with tips.

“There were many individuals in the area when this incident occurred,” said Major Crimes Lieutenant Cynthia Hayes. “We urge anyone with information to reach out to us. Any tip can help us make an arrest and possibly prevent this individual from taking another life. We want the person responsible for taking the lives of these two men off the street as soon as possible.”

“It’s unfortunate. Here we go again with another crime scene here in the city. It has to end,” Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said. “We just anyone with information, we want to bring some closure to the family, again to call 780-1000…”

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.