Police investigating double homicide at Southside apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a double homicide at a Southside apartment complex Saturday night.

Richmond police were called to the Midlothian Village Apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered the bodies of two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

Police, who are still early in their investigation, said they do not have any suspect information yet.

Additionally, officials urged the public to come forward with tips.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.

