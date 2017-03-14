Missing woman Delecia Waddy believed to be spotted in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are now involved in the investigation of missing woman Delecia Waddy after she was spotted in the City of Richmond Sunday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa confirmed he believes the sighting to be credible.

Sources said Waddy was spotted on Fendall Avenue on the city’s Northside.

The 24-year-old disappeared Thursday, March 9 in Caroline County. Previously, investigators said Waddy was last seen around 3:30 Thursday afternoon walking through a field off Meadow Farm Road.

Investigators called off a ground search Friday after scouring the North Anna River and Camp Wilderness parking lot where Waddy’s SUV was found. Waddy’s cell phone and purse were also recovered during the initial search.

“I just want a safe return,” said her distraught mother Felecia Monday, after pausing to gather her thoughts.

Felecia Waddy called her daughter’s behavior bizarre, and says she has never gone this long without contacting someone in the family.

“I just want the safe return of my daughter,” said Felica Waddy. “It’s been real hard on me.”

Officials urged anyone who may have seen something that might prove helpful to their investigation to call the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office 804-633-5400 or if you want to remain anonymous call 804-633-1133 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.