Family pleads for help as search continues for missing Henrico woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAROLINE COUNTY. Va. -- Up until Thursday of last week, Delecia Waddy worked in a Southside shopping center.

Detectives stopped by there over the weekend, asking questions of her colleagues, trying to find out who the 24-year-old had contact with prior to her disappearance.

"I just want a safe return,” said her distraught mother Felecia Monday, after pausing to gather her thoughts. For the past five days, she's been waiting to hear from her daughter.

Delecia Waddy vanished Thursday, March 9 in Caroline County.

"I just want the safe return of my daughter,” Waddy said. “It's been real hard on me."

Investigators called off a ground search Friday after scouring the North Anna River and Camp Wilderness parking lot where Waddy's SUV was found.

The Camp Wilderness gift shop provided video that Crime Insider sources say shows Waddy asking how much it was to rent a cabin, before leaving abruptly.

"As the search convened, we used ATV's, searched by air, went door-to-door, all of that has been exhausted,” said Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa. “We are now reaching out to you at home, through the media, for more assistance."

Investigators said Waddy was last seen around 3:30 Thursday afternoon walking through a field off Meadow Farm Road.

CBS 6 obtained cell phone video of that moment, captured by witnesses in the area. Those witnesses say Waddy was barefoot and wearing a tank top. They said they recorded the woman because they thought it was bizarre she didn’t have on any shoes.

"She's my daughter,” said her mother Monday. “If anyone has information, please call police."

Felecia Waddy calls her daughter’s behavior bizarre, and says she has never gone this long without contacting someone in the family. And as precious seconds turn into minutes, hours and days, her dad says the time is now to come forward.

“Anybody out there that has a child can understand,” said Brian Hunt. “I just want you to come home, Lisa. I love you.”

Sheriff Lippa is asking land owners in Caroline to check their property.

Delecia Waddy's cell phone and purse were recovered on the north side of Meadow Event Park Friday, and with the cold weather setting in, Lippa and the Waddy family are growing more and more worried.

Officials urged anyone who may have seen something that might prove helpful to their investigation to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.