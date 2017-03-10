Missing woman last seen at Kings Dominion campground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police and sheriff’s deputies from both Hanover and Caroline counties are looking for a missing woman.

Delicia Waddy, 24, was last seen at the Kings Dominion Campground, 10061 Kings Dominion Boulevard Doswell, VA, on Thursday, March 9, at approximately 11:30 a.m.

"Waddy’s vehicle has been located and is described as a Silver Ford Explorer. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, dark colored pants and a multi-colored baseball cap. Waddy

was last seen walking on Rt. 30 east towards Caroline County from the Kings Dominion Camp Ground," a Hanover Sheriff's spokesman said. "Waddy is known to frequent the City of Richmond and the east end of Henrico County."

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780- 1000.

