Shooting reported near elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting near a Richmond elementary school.

Police sources told CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett a person was shot and killed on Forestview School Drive, near Redd Elementary on Richmond's Southside, just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Someone drive the shooting victim to Chippenham Hospital, according to Burkett's sources.

Police have not officially commented on the shooting victim's condition. A police spokesperson said officers continue to investigate and more information would be released later Monday morning.

Crime insiders tell our @jonburkettcbs6 that we've had 3 homicides in 24 hours in #RVA. Details on @CBS6 This Morning. pic.twitter.com/8kOv9MYqMe — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) January 30, 2017

If fatal, the shooting would be the city's third homicide Sunday.

Early Sunday, the mother of a young girl was found dead inside her car in the Brookland Park neighborhood. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, police found a man shot inside a crashed SUV on Snead road.

Police have not said if they believe any of the three Sunday shootings were connected in any way. Nor have police released suspect information.

Sunday night's shooting near Redd Elementary School would be the ninth homicide so far for the city in 2017.

