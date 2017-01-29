SUV crashes in South Richmond; officers find homicide victim inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating the city’s eighth homicide of 2017 after a man was found shot to death inside an SUV in South Richmond Sunday night.

Richmond police were called to 5000 block of Snead Road around 9 p.m. after receiving numerous calls about shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found an SUV crashed down the road from the Foxwood Apartments.

Officers found a white male inside the vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still early in their investigation, so there has been no word on a possible suspect description.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or text Crime Stoppers. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

