‘She was working so hard,’ says friend of mom killed in Brookland Park

RICHMOND, Va. — A mother was found dead in her car in the city's Brookland Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call for random gunfire near the intersection of West Ladies Mile Road and Griffin Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Once at the scene, they discovered Yasheka Dehart, 32, dead in the driver's seat of a gold Ford Taurus in the 3100 block of Griffin Avenue.

Police said Dehart was shot to death.

Dehart was the mother to a young girl, according to friends.

"Everyone loves her," one friend remembered. "She has the sweetest kindest heart. She was working so hard to make sure she could be everything she needed to be for her daughter."

The shooting marks the city’s seventh homicide of 2017.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood and spoke with several people who reported hearing gunshots.

The police department is asking anyone with information about this homicide to either call Major Crimes Detective Jon Bridges at (804) 646-3217 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with CBS 6 for updates on this developing story.