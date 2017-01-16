Fredericksburg bank robbery suspect arrested in South Carolina

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – A Fredericksburg bank robbery suspect and Hanover car theft suspect was arrested in York, South Carolina Monday after four days on the run.

The suspect has been identified as, Michael Satterfield, 48, of Durham, North Carolina. He has been charged with felony counts of possession of cocaine and auto theft.

Satterfield was wanted in the robbery of the First Citizen Bank located at 1575 Jefferson Davis Highway on Thursday, January 12.

Prior to committing the robbery, police say the suspect entered the CVS Pharmacy located next to the bank. He drove off in a gold-1999 Lexus RX 300 with license plate “XDG-1189.”

That vehicle was reported stolen in Hanover County Thursday morning, before the bank robbery occurred.

Investigators considered Satterfield armed and dangerous.

Fredericksburg Police Department has obtained two felony warrants for bank robbery and auto larceny against Satterfield who remains in police custody in York, South Carolina.