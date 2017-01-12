Suspect at large after Fredericksburg bank robbery

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Investigators are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Fredericksburg bank Thursday afternoon.

Police said at approximately 3:57 p.m. the suspect entered the First Citizen Bank located at 1575 Jefferson Davis Highway.

That’s when the man passed a note to the teller stating he had a weapon and demanded cash, according to police. After the teller compiled, police say the suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen heading north towards the CVS Pharmacy in the area.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50’s.

Investigators believe the suspect is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about the suspect to contact police immediately at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.