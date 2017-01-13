Fredericksburg bank robber suspect fingered in Hanover car theft

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Police believe a suspect in a Fredericksburg bank robbery, who they consider armed and dangerous, also stole a car in Hanover County.

The Fredericksburg Police Department released new information about the suspect they said robbed the First Citizens Bank yesterday afternoon.

Prior to committing the robbery, the suspect entered the CVS Pharmacy located next to the bank.

Upon exiting the store, it appears that the suspect drove off in a gold-1999 Lexus RX 300 with license plate “XDG-1189.”

That vehicle was reported stolen in Hanover County yesterday morning.

Investigators released images from a 7-11 convenience store in Hanover County, that were taken on Thursday morning before the robbery. One photo is of the vehicle the suspect was believed to be driving.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40’s to 50’s, approximately 5’6” tall with salt-and-pepper hair. He was wearing a black jacket and olive-colored cargo pants.

He left the bank on foot, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect to contact police immediately at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.