ATF now investigating after Henrico gun shop robbed twice in 10 days

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is now investigating after a Henrico gun shop was targeted by thieves for the second time in 10 days, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The burglaries occurred at the New American Arms gun shop at 4915 W. Broad Street, along the outskirts of Willow Lawn.

The first incident occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, January 19. Half a dozen guns were stolen, according to Crime Insider sources. Henrico Police only confirms several weapons were taken.

Surveillance photos show suspects with their faces covered.

The latest incident occurred early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to an alarm at the gun shop at approximately 5:01 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they determined the front glass was broken out and items were taken from the store. Crime Insider sources confirm five rifle-style weapons were taken.

Those sources say a tall and slender suspect is involved in both burglaries but brought two different accomplices each time.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

