Henrico police investigating burglary at business near Willow Lawn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico Police are investigating after an early morning burglary at a business near Willow Lawn.

Officers responded to an alarm at a commercial business along the 4900 block of W. Broad Street at approximately 5:01 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they determined the front glass was broken out and items were taken from the store.

Police say they are in the preliminary stages of their investigation and are working to collect evidence.

This is the second burglary in the 4900 block of W. Broad Street this week. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a burglary at New American Arms gun shop.

Half a dozen guns were stolen, according to Crime Insider sources. Henrico Police only confirms several weapons were taken.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other unsolved crime is asked to contact Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.