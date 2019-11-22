🎄Let It Glow: Upload photos of your amazing Christmas light display

Posted 1:00 pm, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 02:48PM, November 22, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Do you have one of the best Christmas light displays in town? We want to see it and show it off on CBS 6 News!

Click here to upload your favorite photos or videos. You can also add them via Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #LetItGlowCBS6.

Be sure to provide your name, address and contact information.

We’ll choose the best and send Nikki-Dee Ray to your home for a special report about your holiday display.

Be sure to watch CBS 6 News Wednesday evenings starting Dec. 4 to see Central Virginia “Let It Glow” — sponsored by the Virginia Lottery.

List of Winners:

    • Week 1 — ???????
    • Week 2 — ???????
    • Week 3 — ???????
    • Week 4 — ???????

Must be 18 to play the Virginia Lottery. Please gift responsibly this holiday season.

