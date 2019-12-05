🎄Henrico Let It Glow display features giant American flag, tractor and shooting stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Our first winner in the Let It Glow Christmas light display for 2019 is the Clayton family's festive d in eastern Henrico County.

"This is a work of love from our family," Anna Clayton said. "With over 50,000 lights we have Christmas cutouts of the Griswold car, the Grinch, Max, and the Verlander tree farm truck. It also features 36 inflatables, an archway to walk down Verlander Lane, a candy garden, shooting stars [and] a real life tractor and Jon boat."

The display also features a giant American flag.

“It is 10 foot by 20 foot," Anna Clayton said. "My husband actually made that for us one year off of a whim... And it just turned out beautiful."

The display also features some decorations that were crafted by Ms. Clayton’s father.

The family's display is at 6626 Hines Road, which is of Elko Road.

"Go down the gravel driveway down to the end and you will see the lights," Ms. Clayton advised.

“You can park and get out and walk through, which is awesome,” Nikki-Dee Ray added.

Be sure to watch Nikki-Dee Ray Wednesday evenings all this December to see Central Virginia Let It Glow -- sponsored by the Virginia Lottery.