🎄Midlothian display features lightened tunnel, giant inflatable toy soldier and flame thrower

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Our second winner in the Let It Glow Christmas light display for 2019 is the Tatum family's display featuring 120,000 lights in Midlothian.

Stephen and Libby Tatum’s home also has a 30 foot lightened tunnel, a giant inflatable toy soldier and a flame thrower.

“They have everything. I am watching snow fall into the creek here…," Kristen Luehrs said. "It is amazing.”

Family members said the Tatums started the holiday light display six years ago.

“We have free hot chocolate and marshmallows,” said Channing Tatum.

The family's display at 13914 Walnut Creek Road runs nightly from 6 to 10 p.m.

Be sure to watch Nikki-Dee Ray Wednesday evenings all this December to see Central Virginia Let It Glow -- sponsored by the Virginia Lottery. If you think we should feature your home, click here to upload your entry.