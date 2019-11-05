Amanda Chase wins ‘Battle of the Amandas’ for State Senate District 11

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – In the race dubbed “The Battle of the Amandas,” Republican incumbent Amanda Chase has defeated Democratic challenger Amanda Pohl to win State Senate District 11.

Chase is a small business owner and local conservative radio talk show host. Since winning the seat in 2015, Chase has cast herself as a champion for conservative policy. Chase said she would continue to fight for Virginians to enjoy their personal liberties, having freedom, less government intervention, and regulation.

Chase’s victory over Pohl is a huge win for Republicans in their attempt to keep control over the State Senate. Going into Tuesday, Republicans held a 20-19 margin with every seat up for grabs.

Chase’s win continues Republican dominance in Senate District 11. Republicans have held the seat since the early 1980s.

In April, Chase faced a spate of negative headlines after a heated exchange with a capitol police officer over a parking dispute.

She was also recently embroiled in a controversy with the Chesterfield Republican Party. Chase said an internal conflict between Tea Party Republicans like herself and regular establishment Republicans led to her eventual ouster from the Chesterfield Republican Party. She said the tipping point came when she posted an endorsement from a Tea Party candidate who was not the Republican nominee in his race, which was seen as inappropriate.

Virginia Senate District 11 includes part of Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, and Amelia County.