Sen. Amanda Chase says she’ll continue fighting for less government regulation

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sen. Amanda Chase represents Virginia Senate District 11, which includes part of Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and Amelia County. The Republican Incumbent stopped by the CBS 6 studio to talk about her campaign.

Sen. Chase said she and her opponent -- Democrat Amanda Pohl -- had two very different visions for Virginia.

Chase, if re-elected, said she would continue to fight for Virginians to enjoy their personal liberties, having freedom, less government intervention and regulation.