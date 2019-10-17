4 killed in Southampton County crash

Sen. Amanda Chase says she’ll continue fighting for less government regulation

Posted 3:32 pm, October 17, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sen. Amanda Chase represents Virginia Senate District 11, which includes part of Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and Amelia County. The Republican Incumbent stopped by the CBS 6 studio to talk about her campaign.

Sen. Chase said she and her opponent -- Democrat Amanda Pohl -- had two very different visions for Virginia.

Chase, if re-elected, said she would continue to fight for Virginians to enjoy their personal liberties, having freedom, less government intervention and regulation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.