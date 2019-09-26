Amanda Pohl wants to make healthcare more affordable in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Amanda Pohl, a Democratic challenger in Senate District 11, which includes part of Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and Amelia County, stopped by the CBS 6 studio Thursday to talk about her campaign.

Pohl, a chaplain and long-time social worker, says the focus of her campaign is people over politics. She says Medicaid expansion has been popular among all groups but that healthcare needs to be more affordable, in reducing premiums and deductibles as well as lowering prescription drug prices.

She also points out people are tired of bad roads, which she says the state needs to prioritize.

She also says the state needs to reduce carbon emissions. Pohl says climate change needs to be taken into consideration when planning development.