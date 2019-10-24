Woman charged in fatal 2018 Henrico crash taken into custody in Spain

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 crash in Henrico has been taken into custody in Madrid, Spain after failing to appear in court.

On August 16, 2018, Henrico Police responded to a vehicle crash in the 2900 block of Parham Road near Tucker High School.

Police say an investigation revealed a Nissan Murano was traveling northbound on Parham Road when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole and then hit a woman working in her yard.

That woman, 59-year-old Beverly Page Bourgeois, died on August 30, 2018, due to complications from the injuries sustained in this crash.

The driver of the Nissan, Osmaira Mendez Urdaneta, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police say she failed to appear on the first hearing of October 25, 2018, in Henrico’s General District Court.

An investigation revealed that Mendez Urdaneta left the United States.

With assistance from Federal partners, Henrico Police continued their investigation and Mendez Urdaneta was located in Madrid, Spain, where she was taken into custody.

Mendez Urdaneta has waived extradition.

Her return to the United States is being coordinated by federal partners along with special prosecutor R. Cerullo, Powhatan’s Assistant Commonwealth Attorney.

Cerullo will prosecute the case upon her return to the states.