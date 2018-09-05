× Woman struck by vehicle near Tucker High School has died

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The woman struck by a vehicle near Tucker High School on August 16 has died.

59-year-old Beverly Page Bourgeois of Henrico County died on August 30, two weeks after being stuck by a vehicle on Parham Road.

According to police, the vehicle ran off right side of the road, struck a utility pole and then hit Bourgeois.

The driver of the vehicle, Osmaira E Mendez-Urdaneta, has been charged with Reckless Driving.

The investigation is ongoing and cause of death is still being determined by the ME’s office.