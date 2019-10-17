Don’t be surprised if you see Alec Baldwin in Midlothian

RICHMOND, Va. — With Election Day just weeks away and the power of the Virginia General Assembly hanging in the balance, actor and Democratic Party supporter Alec Baldwin is coming to Virginia to campaign for candidates in close races.

Baldwin will be in Midlothian on Tuesday, October 22 to knock on doors and speak with voters.

Midlothian is part of the Virginia Senate District 11 race between Republican Incumbent Amanda Chase and Democratic challenger Amanda Pohl.

He will also make appearances that day in Fredericksburg and Fairfax.

Baldwin, whose career has spanned four decades, has starred in movies and television shows like “Beetlejuice,” “The Hunt for Red October,” and “30 Rock.”

He also portrayed President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.