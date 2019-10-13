Crews battle 4 brush fires along I-95 in Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Crews battled four brush fires that ignited along I-95 in Henrico County Sunday morning.

Fire crews were working to extinguish the "small" fires that spanned just before the Chamberylane Avenue entrance up to just before the Parham Road exit as of 11:30 a.m.

Those fires were estimated at 120 yards long and between 25-30 feet wide.

Officials said multiple companies were working to "clean up" the scenes, which was estimated to be completed by around 12:15 p.m.

"It's very dry out there, so multiple companies are working to ensure its safe," fire officials said.

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statewide drought watch advisory for Virginia Thursday as the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor now has 62% of Virginia in a moderate drought.

The dry conditions have caused 36 localities in Virginia, including Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, to issue open air burn bans.

While rain Sunday as well as forecast storms Wednesday will not bust the drought, it will definitely help, Meteorologist Mike Stone said. Rainfall so far this month has been low.

