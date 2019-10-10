Drought expands across Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor now has 62% of Virginia in a moderate drought. This is an increase from 48% last week.

The areas of severe drought remain the same, including these locations west of Richmond.

Rainfall for October is running over one-half inch below normal. Since August 1, rainfall is getting closer to seven inches below normal for Richmond.

Here are rain chances for the week ahead. A few showers are possible Sunday, especially southeast of Richmond. A storm system could bring a decent chance of rain on Wednesday.

Dry conditions tend to make fall colors muted. Ideal fall foliage color conditions include sunny days, chilly night and normal rainfall. We will see many cool nights over the next week, and highs next Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the low to mid 60s.

