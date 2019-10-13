Tracking much-needed rain this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our drought continues with some rain deficits running over seven inches below normal since August 1.

An area of low pressure will provide some rain Sunday into Sunday night. The heaviest amounts will fall across southern and southeastern Virginia.

Dry weather is expected Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

Our next storm will spread rain into the region Tuesday night through at least the first half of Wednesday.

There is the potential for over one-half inch of rainfall with the mid-week storm. Here are potential rainfall totals this week, including rainfall from Sunday.

While the Sunday and Wednesday systems will not bust the drought, it will definitely help. Rainfall so far this month has been low.

Behind the mid-week storm will be another push of cooler air. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s.

Lows Thursday morning will drop into the upper 30s in outlying areas. Friday morning will be the coldest of the week. Richmond may drop to around 40, and outlying areas could drop below 35°. High pressure will be nearby, so if the winds are light enough, we could have frost in the colder outlying areas.

Highs will jump back into the 70s next weekend.

