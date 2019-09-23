6 people shot in 72 hours in Richmond, including middle schooler and fatal shooting of 31-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Over the past 72 hours, 6 people have been shot in Richmond including a middle schooler and a 31-year-old man who died of his injuries.

"We had lots of witnesses to events over the weekend but no one comes forward," councilwoman Kim Gray said.

On Sunday, a middle schooler was shot in Gilpin Court, suffering critical injuries. Crime Insider sources say the young teenager may have been shot accidentally, adding that he was part of a rap video shoot where the gun went off accidentally, "traumatizing young ones who witnessed it."

"Especially with our young people, I was at one of our schools today and such a ripple effect when one person is shot, it ripples throughout the community," Gray said.

On Saturday, a man identified as 31-year-old Jamal W. Ellis was shot and killed on Spaine Street in Richmond's Southside, dying from his wounds after being taken to the hospital.

"We need to start pushing back, when we know an area attracts violence is getting heated then we need to make our presence known as a law enforcement perspective," Gray said.