Teen critically injured in Richmond shooting
Search for missing King William woman continues

Teenager critically injured in Richmond shooting

Posted 6:03 pm, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:10PM, September 22, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — The search is on for a suspect after a teenager was critically injured in a shooting in Richmond’s Gilpin Court public housing neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Capt. Michael Snawder with Richmond Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of N. 1st Street for a shooting just after 4:30 p.m.

“Once on scene they found a juvenile male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” Snawder said.

Officials said the teenage victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.