Teenager critically injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — The search is on for a suspect after a teenager was critically injured in a shooting in Richmond’s Gilpin Court public housing neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Capt. Michael Snawder with Richmond Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of N. 1st Street for a shooting just after 4:30 p.m.

“Once on scene they found a juvenile male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” Snawder said.

Officials said the teenage victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

