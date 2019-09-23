Police identify man killed in South Richmond shooting

Posted 3:08 pm, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:10PM, September 23, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have identified the man shot to death on Richmond's Southside not far from McGuire VA Medical Center Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Spaine Street near Hull Street for a report of a shooting just before 9:50 p.m.

Up arrival, officers found Jamal W. Ellis, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from the injuries.

Officials said the medical examiner's office will determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

