Henrico Police show body-cam video of fatal shooting: ‘We’re just trying to help you’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Body-camera video shown to media members Friday afternoon showed 57-year-old Gay Plack swinging an ax at two officers before she was fatally shot during a welfare check Tuesday.

The footage, which has not been released to the public, was shown to media members inside the Henrico public safety building Friday.

Henrico Police responded to the 2900 block of Huntwick Ct. in the Wellesley community for a welfare check called in from Plack's doctor.

The 7-minute long unedited body cam video began with two Henrico Police at the rear door of the home. The officers can be seen knocking on the door, but not receiving a response. After finding a door that was unsecured, officers entered the home and identified themselves as Henrico Police and called Plack’s name.

After clearing the kitchen and the second floor of the home, the officers turned their attention to a locked door on the first floor of the home. After looking through an outside window, an officer noted that the room appeared to be a bedroom with the light on.

“Both of those doors are locked so there has to be someone in there,” an officer can be heard saying in the body-cam video.

Police Chief Humberto Cardounel said officers decided to force entry into a locked bedroom to see if anyone was in distress.

Body-cam video shows an officer breach the door by kicking it in. Upon entering the bedroom, one officer entered the bathroom and noted that he saw some blood.

As he pushed back the door, the officer could be seen retreating from the bathroom and a woman is seen confronting the other officer while swinging an ax towards them. One officer can be heard telling the woman to stop several times before she was shot. Four gunshots were heard during the video.

Henrico Police confirm that both officers fired shots at Plack. She was transported to the hospital where she died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Cardounel said the "extremely violent, extremely volatile situation" literally unfolded in about "four seconds.”

After the shooting, an officer can be heard saying “Ms. Gay. Why would you do that? We’re just trying to help you.”

Cardounel expressed sympathies for the family but said he believes his officers had no other option under the circumstances.

“I feel confident in the officer’s actions. What they were confronted with, left our officers no other option,” Cardounel said Friday after showing the video.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor echoed those sentiments.

“I have no concerns about the actions that those officers took," Taylor said.

However, Taylor says the shooting is still under investigation and there has been not been a decision on any charges in connection to the shooting.

Family members and multiple neighbors confirmed Plack dealt with mental health struggles and was bipolar, but said she was a nice, kind person who never showed signs of violence in the past.

Cardounel says he believes this is the first time the department has every released body-cam video to the media. He said he felt "comfortable" showing the video to the media in an effort of transparency and clear up any rumors surrounding the shooting.

He added that the department has offered to show the Plack family the bodycam video.

This is a developing story.