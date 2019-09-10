Changes at ‘dangerous’ Dinwiddie intersection put on hold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A change to one what is considered by many to be one of the most dangerous intersections in Dinwiddie County is not on schedule.

Tuesday morning, county leaders learned the project at the intersection of Route 460 and Courthouse Road is on hold.

County Administrator Kevin Massengill says he was told the news by VDOT on Tuesday morning.

"There have been some citizen comments issued to the department, of Dinwiddie County residents and what we've been told is that VDOT is taking a step back, they haven't begun the process yet, because they want to be able to give some clarity to some of those questions before they were to move forward with the project," said Massengill.

Earlier this year, a collision at the intersection resulted in a teen being killed.

That accident was followed by several serious wrecks, prompting the county and VDOT to look for ways to improve safety.

County leaders say the intersection has had multiple accidents throughout the years and it's time for a change.

In what some say is a quick decision, VDOT proposed a "Restricted Crossing U-Turn" referred to as an RCUT, which would do away with the one median and have drivers making a series of turns instead.

But the RCUT's construction schedule began to fall behind.

"The hope was it would be constructed by the time of the opening of school," said Massengill. "It had a fall back date of October 1."

But no construction has begun and message signs advising drivers to the upcoming construction have been moved and turned off.

VDOT sent CBS 6 a statement that read:

"Safety remains VDOT's highest priority and we want to make sure the public is engaged before next steps are taken. VDOT is planning additional public outreach for the proposed modified RCUT in Dinwiddie."

