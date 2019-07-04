× Drivers react to upcoming changes at ‘dangerous’ Dinwiddie intersection

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — As the number of cars and trucks increase on Route 460, so have the number of accidents.

“We’re just seeing 460 become more and more activity from an accident perspective end to end in Dinwiddie,” said Dinwiddie Fire and EMS Chief Dennis Hale.

The intersection at Route 460 and Courthouse Road is considered the most dangerous. In fact, two lives have been lost at the intersection in 2018.

Chief Hale has responded to accidents at the intersection for more than 30 years, first as a volunteer firefighter, the past 14, as Chief.

VDOT is about to change the intersection completely. However, not everyone is in favor of the change, and think that the intersection itself isn’t the problem.

“I don’t see where it’s any more dangerous than any other intersection. I just think people aren’t looking, they’re not stopping,” said Cindy Tereschenko, who crosses the intersection regularly.

“It’s common sense, it’s just you just got to use common sense,” added Angie Davis, who frequents the intersection.

On the other hand, one cautious mother, Aleisha Manson, says that she tries to prevent her son from going that way because she’s scared of what might happen to him.

VDOT previously made temporary changes to try and reduce accidents by adding larger stop signs, and now making drivers stop completely at the crossover.

Now, the biggest change will now occur over the next few months as a restricted crossing U-turn (or an RCUT) is put in place.

“You’re going to make a right turn at either side, you’re going to go down and go through a new crossover that will be located down each side, crossover and come back in almost like a U-turn movement,” said Hale.

Some drivers believe a stoplight would fix the issue, and even save time as opposed to making a U-turn.

“I mean its good to be safe, but that’s going to take a lot longer for a lot of people. I just don’t see why they don’t put a light here,” said one driver.

The goal is to have changes made by the time school starts in September.

