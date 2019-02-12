Changes coming to ‘dangerous’ Dinwiddie intersection after series of serious crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- The intersection at Route 460 and Courthouse Road in Dinwiddie County has had its share of accidents, 12 in the past year, 3 in the past month, including one fatality and eight injuries.

"From its history, it certainly has proven to be a dangerous intersection," said Dinwiddie Fire and EMS Chief Dennis Hale.

Chief Hale has responded to accidents at the intersection for more than 30 years, first as a volunteer firefighter, the past 14, as Chief.

"We run miles and miles of 460 with similar intersections and this one just presents a problem more and more often," added Chief Hale.

Several years ago, VDOT made changes by clearing the median to give drivers a better and much longer line of sight, adding bigger stop signs and adding flashing lights.

"Which really to our amazement, decreased the number of accidents we were running there for a pretty good period of time," said Chief Hale.

But in the past year, there has been a dozen accidents including a fatal crash involving a teenager.

The accidents have county leaders and VDOT looking for answers.

"Since that time, we've been meeting with VDOT, we've had law enforcement and our first responders involved in this process review," said county administrator Kevin Massengill.

CBS 6 has learned of two temporary additions that will be made to the intersection by VDOT. The first will be rumble strips on Route 460. The other will be stop signs in the median so cars have to stop before crossing over to the other side of the road.

Chief Hale says change is welcome.

"Anything that cuts down on Accidents, we would be absolutely behind," said Chief Hale.

Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., VDOT will present their findings and proposals to county leaders at the Eastside Enhancement Center on Boydton Plank Road.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.