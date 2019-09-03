80 animals arrive in Central Virginia to escape Hurricane Dorian’s path

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — A Hanover County kennel is among the groups that stepped up to foster more than 80 animals saved from the path of Hurricane Dorian.

“Hurricane Cowboy” Patrick McKann made the 8-hour round trip from Central Virginia to Carteret County, North Carolina to help the local shelter evacuate dozens of dogs and cats.

Last year, the shelter was more than five feet underwater after Hurricane Florence.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper Sunday declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian and its projected path.

“That’s what we are supposed to do is help,” stated McKann, who usually rescues livestock after a storm.

In his pick-up towing a 20-foot trailer, McKann brought back 18 dogs and more than 50 cats to be adopted.

The dogs are currently housed in the Critter Bath House and Kennels on Georgetown Road in Mechanicsville.

The pack added to Vickie Holstein and her assistant’s daily workload of boarding and grooming.

“All of the dogs came in with their medical records and all the information that they had them,” Holstein explained.

The dogs also arrived with crates, leashes and are vaccinated.

If anyone is interested in adopting the dogs you’re asked to call Holstein at 804-746-1908.

McKann said the cats are being housed at various private sanctuaries and rescues in Chester and Williamsburg. Organizers said information about adoptions will be given after the storm.