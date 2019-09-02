× Hurricane Dorian prompts Outer Banks evacuation order

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — A state of emergency has been issued for Dare County, North Carolina.

That includes the Outer Banks spots like Duck, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo, and Southern Shores.

“A mandatory evacuation for all visitors begins Tuesday, September 3 at noon,” Dare County officials announced. “A mandatory evacuation order for all Dare County residents becomes effective at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4.”

In addition to the evacuation, the state of emergency includes a ban on swimming in the ocean due to dangerous surf conditions and strong rip currents.

This is a developing story.

