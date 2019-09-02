Virginia’s ‘Hurricane Cowboy’ heads South to save animals ahead of Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- A local man known as the "hurricane cowboy" left for North Carolina Monday hoping to rescue animals before Hurricane Dorian passes through.

Patrick McKann plans to clear the "Carteret County" animal shelter in Moorehead City before Dorian passes through.

Last year, the shelter was more than five feet underwater after Hurricane Florence.

Mckann, who usually rescues livestock after a storm, is hoping to help get 20 dogs and 55 cats places in foster care in Central Virginia.

The animals will be housed at "Critter Bath House and Kennel" in Mechanicsville when they return. They will be up for adoption with no fee.