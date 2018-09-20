Virginia cowboys planning another trip to help hurricane survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOSWELL, Va. -- A group of Virginia cowboys who helped stranded horses, livestock, and farmers in flood ravaged Texas in 2017 are planning another trip. This time their goal is to assist families devastated during Hurricane Florence.

Patrick McKann, a former bull rider and rodeo cowboy from Glen Allen, organized the first group to bring much needed items south.

"Since I was 14 I've ridden race horses and I’ve been all over the country riding bulls," McKann explained.

McKann and the group used their expertise and skills to rescue horses and livestock stranded in floodwaters.

The cowboys also filled seven semi-trucks full of supplies that were driven to Texas after Hurricane Harvey devastated towns and cities.

Hurricane Florence recently flooded towns in North and South Carolina leaving behind wreckage and homes turned upside down.

McKann hoped to travel to the Carolinas on Saturday with supplies thanks to the generosity of CBS 6 viewers.

"It’s time to cowboy up," McKann stated. "If it happened here, would we want someone to help us?"

The "Hurricane Cowboy," that McKann was nicknamed after his Texas journey, explained he would've left sooner, but numerous roads remained impassable due to floodwaters.

"I bet you can go through Richmond and ask 20 different people. I bet you they can tell you they've got someone in North Carolina or South Carolina," McKann said.

A GoFundMe account set up details what McKann and his volunteers need in order to fill a trailer that he planned to drive down on Saturday.

What They Need

- Tarps

- Cleaning Supplies

- Mildew Removal Supplies

- Hand Tools (Shovels, rakes)

- Pet Food

- Horse/Cattle Food

- Non-perishable Food

- Gloves

- Face Masks

- Hay (round & square)

- Bottles Water

Donation Sites

- Champion Saddlery (Doswell)

- Champion Saddlery (Midlothian)

- Ashland Feed and Seed

- Southern States (West Broad St.)

- Southern States (Montpelier VA)

- Southern States (Williamsburg Rd)

- Tractor Supply (Mechanicsville)

- Tractor Supply (Dinwiddie)

McKann wrote they are also looking for volunteers to sort and transport the donated items.

We have been in touch with folks down in North Carolina to help us maximize our efforts. We'll be heading down with supplies as soon as we fill up the trailers and get the green light from NC officials. All funds raised and donations collected will be going toward aiding those impacted by Hurricane Florence (fuel, supplies, donation, animal feed, etc.). We are all in this together, so please give what you can. We really appreciate all those who who helped us last year with Hurricane Harvey relief. We look forward to working with you again.