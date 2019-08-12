× Severe weather possible Tuesday as temperatures near triple digits

RICHMOND, Va. — A threat of severe weather exists Tuesday across the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Damaging winds are the main threat, according to CBS 6 chief meteorologist Zach Daniel, but tornadoes will be possible along the warm front which should lie across Northern Virginia.

Significant severe weather event possible Tuesday in the Mid-Atlantic. Damaging winds are the main threat, but tornadoes will be possible along the warm front which should lie across NOVA. #RVAwx #VAwx @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/6xFJmqjGJN — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) August 12, 2019

The severe weather threat comes as the weather turns hotter and more humid. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the mid 90s. With the muggy conditions, the “feels like temperatures” will reach triple digits at times.

Scattered storms are possible by late in the day, especially to the north and west.

Storm chances will increase in metro Richmond Tuesday evening and night.

