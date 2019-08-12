Severe weather possible Tuesday as temperatures near triple digits

Posted 11:44 am, August 12, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — A threat of severe weather exists Tuesday across the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Damaging winds are the main threat, according to CBS 6 chief meteorologist Zach Daniel, but tornadoes will be possible along the warm front which should lie across Northern Virginia.

The severe weather threat comes as the weather turns hotter and more humid. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the mid 90s. With the muggy conditions, the “feels like temperatures” will reach triple digits at times.

Scattered storms are possible by late in the day, especially to the north and west.

Storm chances will increase in metro Richmond Tuesday evening and night.

Click here for updated weather information.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.