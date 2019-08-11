Here’s when the hottest and most humid weather will be this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity levels of the weekend will be replaced by hotter and more humid weather Monday into Tuesday.

Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Most areas will stay dry, but an isolated storm will be possible in western Virginia.

The humidity will make it feel a few degrees hotter.

Humidity levels will surge on Tuesday, making it the muggiest day of the week. This is when we will also see our hottest temperatures with highs in at least the low to mid 90s.

Tuesday afternoon will feel like it's over 100°, and the heat index may even break 105°.

There will be some scattered storms around late Tuesday, especially across northern and northwestern Virginia.

A cold front will bring a better chance of showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday, along with some cooler temps for the end of the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.