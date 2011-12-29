Periods of rain will move out by early afternoon. Temperatures will be steady or rise a few degrees into the lower and mid 60s. Temps will gradually fall once the rain completely passes. Gusty winds will continue through afternoon and begin to wane around sunset. Much colder and drier air will return to the region Friday through the weekend as another surge of Canadian/Arctic air moves into the area. The pattern will be very dry, with only a slim…Read More