Man indicted on federal charges in armed robbery of Colonial Heights Sprint store

RICHMOND, Va. – A Norfolk man was indicted Tuesday on federal charges in connection to a violent armed robbery of a Sprint Store in Colonial Heights.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging Tajh Stephon Rodgers, 29, with armed robbery in connection to the January 7 incident.

Rodgers allegedly committed armed robbery of the store located at 1160 Temple Avenue, stealing more than 70 products, including 22 Apple iPhones, 8 LG cellular telephones, 6 Samsung cellular telephones, and an Apple Watch.

Police say one suspect entered the front of the business and ordered two male employees to the back room, where he opened the back door and let another suspect in.

Once inside, the Sprint workers were ordered to the floor, only allowed to get up when an unsuspecting customer walked in. During the time a customer came in, the suspect directed the rep to go take care of the customer, according to police. That customer did not know what was happening and left the store.

Rodgers threatened the lives of two Sprint employees, with the use of the firearm he was carrying, according to the indictment.

Rodgers is charged with robbery affecting commerce, using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of the robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If convicted, Rodgers faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.