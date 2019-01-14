Norfolk man arrested in armed robbery of Colonial Heights Sprint store

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – A Norfolk man has been arrested after police say he was one of the two gunmen who terrorized employees during an armed robbery at a Colonial Heights Sprint store last week.

Tajh Stephon Rodgers, 29, of the 900 Block of East Liberty Street, was arrested Friday, January 11, by the Colonial Heights Police Department, with the assistance of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Norfolk Police Department and the Portsmouth Police Department.

The robbery occurred on Monday, January 7 at the Sprint store located at 1160 Temple Avenue.

Police say one suspect entered the front of the business and ordered two male employees to the back room, where he opened the back door and let another suspect in.

Once inside, the Sprint workers were ordered to the floor, only allowed to get up when an unsuspecting customer walked in. During the time a customer came in, the suspect directed the rep to go take care of the customer, according to police. That customer did not know what was happening and left the store.

Police say a large number of cell phones were stolen during the incident.

“Detectives were able to develop several leads in this case that lead to the execution of a search warrant at Rodger’s home in Norfolk. During the search, clothing, phones and a firearm were recovered that were directly related to this robbery,” said a Colonial Heights Police spokesperson.

Rodgers has been charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of abduction.

He is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond pending his next court appearance in Colonial Heights. Detectives are still working to identify the second individual involved in the crime.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Colonial Heights Police Department at (804)520-9300 (option #7) or you can call the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804)-748-0660.