Gunmen terrorize Colonial Heights Sprint employees in afternoon robbery

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A terrifying afternoon for employees inside a Colonial Heights Sprint store on Temple Avenue.

Police say a gunman came through the front doors Monday and directed two male employees to the back room.

"Scary, I could've been up in there. I'm, I'm gonna’ have to check up on them,” said Deborah Buford, who is a Sprint customer.

"The suspect forced employees to the back of the store, where they opened the back door and let another suspect in," said Capt. William Anspach.

Once inside, the Sprint workers were ordered to the floor, only allowed to get up when an unsuspecting customer walked in.

"During the time a customer came in, the suspect directed the rep to go take care of the customer,” said Anspach. “The customer did not know what was happening and left.”

Police say a large number of cell phones were swiped and the two robbers left in a car.

"They got into a black four door Lexus, late model and left the area,” said Anspach.

Detectives and a K-9 officer remained on scene for about an hour-and-a-half, debriefing the two store employees.

Because it was the middle of the day in a highly visible and traveled area, the incident has unnerved those who frequent the area.

"You worry about going out at night,” said Buford. “I'm in before dark, but lunch time? I never thought I'd have to worry about something like it before dark."

Colonial Heights police say the two men wore masks that covered half of their faces.

If you were in the temple avenue area and saw the Lexus speeding away or two men acting suspiciously, call Crime Solvers.