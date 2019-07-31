Dog found strangled inside dumpster at Richmond school

Former Carver Elementary School teachers sue Richmond Public School Board, superintendent

Posted 9:14 pm, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25PM, July 31, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Three former teachers at Carver Elementary School are suing the Richmond School Board and its superintendent after being accused of helping students pass state-sponsored Standards Of Learning (SOL) tests.

In 2018, Betty Alexis, Stephanie Burgess and Chireda Cotman were accused of correcting wrong answers on students’ SOL tests after the  Virginia Department of Education issued a report about alleged irregularities in the testing at Carver Elementary. 

The day after the allegations were published, Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras spoke publically on the matter, criticizing the teachers, calling for their firing and recommending that their licenses be revoked. 

“The adults who orchestrated the systemic cheating violated a sacred trust with our students and our families,” Kamras said. “I want to assure the public that the individuals involved will be help accountable. Pending board approval, no one who was involved with the scandal will be employed by Richmond Public Schools when the school year begins.”

On Tuesday, Alexis, Burgess, and Cotman filed complaints in federal court claiming Karmas’s and the school board’s comments defamed them and violated their due process rights. They each seek $2.35 million in damages.

Related Story
State withholds accreditation for Richmond school after teachers cheated on SOLs

“His message was clear – he had already decided that the persons in the Report were guilty as charged and needed to be expelled from RPS,” the complaint said.

The complaints further claim that Kamras and the school board made “numerous unfounded public statements,”  calling them cheaters and liars “without ever talking to the alleged perpetrators of the alleged testing irregularities, upon knowing that numerous people raised questions about, he veracity of the allegations made by the VDOE, and even after learning that many of the key allegations made by the VDOE rested only on hearsay.”

CBS 6 reached out to RPS for comment and was told that they do not comment on pending litigation.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.