Teachers ‘inappropriately’ helped Richmond students pass SOL tests

RICHMOND, Va. -- A report scheduled to be released Monday afternoon into "testing irregularities" at Richmond's George W. Carver Elementary School will detail inappropriate assistance provided to students at the school, sources with knowledge of the report told Melissa Hipolit.

Investigators, those sources said, spoke with multiple students who admitted teachers helped them correct wrong answers during the most recent round of state sponsored Standards of Learning (SOL) tests.

While the report focused on Spring 2018 testing, it also looked back at previous years and found multiple students -- who tested at an advanced level at Carver Elementary School -- were unable to pass the test as middle school students at Albert Hill.

Earlier this year, Dr. Kiwana Yates was removed as principal at Carver. A spokeswoman with Richmond Public School confirmed the change in school leadership, but declined to say more citing personnel matters.

In a letter sent to parents in June, Richmond School Superintendent Jason Kamras said it was determined testing procedures were apparently not followed at the school.

Richmond School Superintendent Jason Kamras said he would issue a statement on the report once it was officially released Monday afternoon.

