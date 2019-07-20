Excessive Heat Warning in effect all weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- High temperatures this weekend will be around 100°. When you combine the heat and muggy air, it will feel like over 110° at times.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until Sunday evening for all of central and eastern Virginia. A Heat Advisory is in effect closer to I-81.

Stay in air conditioning as much as possible the next few days. There are some cooling centers open across the area. Heat is the cause of the most weather-related deaths per year. Heat waves are especially dangerous when it stays very warm and muggy overnight, preventing your body from cooling off.

The heat index, or feels like temperature, will exceed 100° for the majority of the daylight hours this weekend. The heat index will stay above 90° in some areas during the evenings, and over 80° during the overnight hours.

Low temperatures Sunday morning will be in the 70s to lower 80s.

The record warmest low temperature for Richmond is 77° from 1930. Richmond International Airport could set a new record.

Highs Sunday will still be near 100°.

Highs will be a few degrees lower on Monday, but will still be in the 90s.

A strong cold front will pass Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs Tuesday will be in the 70s and lower 80s, which will feel about 30-40° cooler than this weekend's highest heat index.

Humidity levels will stay quite muggy through Monday, then turn much more comfortable late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Highs will stay in the 80s Wednesday through Friday. Some 90s are expected next weekend.

