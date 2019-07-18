Here’s where you can stay cool in this triple-digit heat

RICHMOND, Va. — Triple-digit heat has descended upon Central Virginia. Several cities and counties will open cooling shelters to help those without air conditioning stay cool.

RICHMOND CITY

Southside Community Services Center, 4100 Hull Street Road

Department of Social Services, 900 East Marshall Street

Friday, July 19 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m)

Saturday, July 20 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Bottled water will be available at the City cooling stations, but food will not be provided. Pets, with the exception of service animals, are not allowed.

For more information regarding cooling services, call the Richmond Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at (804) 646-7046. Elderly residents with cooling related issues should contact Adult Services at (804) 646-7367. In the event of a heat related emergency, please call 9-1-1.

LOUISA COUNTY

Betty Queen Intergenerational Center, 522 Industrial Drive, Louisa, Va. 23093

Friday, July 19 (8 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Saturday, July 20 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Sunday, July 21 (1 p.m – 6 p.m.)

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, 881 Davis Highway, Mineral, Va. 23117

Friday, July 19 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 20 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.