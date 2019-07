Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A Hopewell mother has been convicted of murdering her 13-year-old son by starving him.

Amy FaJohn pleaded no contest in court today to second-degree murder, which was reduced from first-degree.

A felony child neglect charge was withdrawn as part of a plea deal.

FaJohn's son, who had special needs, was found dead inside his 8th avenue home back in September.