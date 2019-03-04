Crime Insider sources: Hopewell mom who is charged with murder, starved son to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A Hopewell mother in September was charged with murder and felony child neglect.

Amy Fajohn's thirteen-year-old son was found dead inside their 8th avenue home in Hopewell in September.

Fajohn has been charged with his murder, and Crime Insider sources and the medical examiner confirm, the cause of death was neglect and starvation.

"Typically malnutrition and dying of starvation takes time,” said Dr. Scott Hickey, an ER doctor at Chippenham Hospital. He doesn't have any knowledge of the Fajohn case, but in general terms says starvation takes weeks, sometimes months.

"Did the child have access to water? Did the child have access to any food? Was he being fed small amounts of food?” Hickey asked. “But regardless, if you don't get enough calorie intake on a daily basis, your body is going to start using itself for nutrition. You'll start to break down muscle, skin, even leech minerals from bones so your body can get what it needs."

Fajohn is still being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Her boyfriend, Anthony Saunders was also charged with neglect.