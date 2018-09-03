Hopewell mom charged with murdering teenage son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A mother was charged with first-degree murder and felony child neglect after police found her teenage son dead in a Hopewell home. A man who also lived in the home was charged with felony child neglect

Police were called to the home, along the 400 block of N 8th Avenue, at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

"Upon arrival officers located a deceased 13-year-old," a Hopewell Police spokesperson said. "Through a joint investigation with Hopewell Police Department and the Hopewell Department of Social Services, the couple who cohabitated together, were charged in this incident."

The deceased child's name has not yet been released. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

"The mother Amy FaJohn 36, of Hopewell was charged and arrested with 1st degree murder and felony child neglect," the police spokesperson said. "Anthony Saunders 34, of Hopewell was charged with felony child neglect."

An investigation by police and social services was considered ongoing.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this matter, and is further requesting that any person(s) who may have information in reference to this incident, contact Lead Detective Benjamin Ransom at (804) 541-2222. You can also contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers program hotline at 541-2202 or use the p3tips app