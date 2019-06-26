Richmond Police Chief on Shockoe hit-and-run suspect: ‘We know who they are’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – After being named the new Chief of Police of the City of Richmond, William Smith addressed the latest developments in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Shockoe Bottom early Wednesday morning.

“We would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the family of the person, not only that was killed, but the persons that were injured in that incident,” said Police Chief Smith at his introductory press conference.

One woman was killed, and three others were injured when a driver hit them on East Main Street at approximately 1:55 a.m.

The people were hit after a fight broke out along East Main Street near 17th Street, according to witnesses. One of the people involved in the fight was the hit-and-run driver, according to witnesses.

“We are currently, actively pursuing the individual that did that. We know who they are, and we have active warrants on file,” added Smith. “We expect to clear that very soon.”

Police have not released any information or description about the hit-and-run driver, nor the vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video